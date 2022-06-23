Dollar fluctuates after hitting R$ 5.21 in the opening | Economy

The dollar reached R$ 5.21 at the opening, but lost strength and was traded with small variations this Thursday (23), amid fears about a possible global recession and with domestic fiscal risks also on the radar.

At 11:50 am, the US currency rose 0.02%, sold at R$5.1774. The maximum so far, it reached R$ 5.2135. See more quotes.

The last time the dollar closed above R$5.20 was on February 14, when the session ended at R$5.2186.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed up 0.42%, at R$ 5.1765. As a result, started to accumulate a high of 8.94% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 7.14% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Outside, markets continue to monitor the trajectory of interest rates in major economies amid fears of a sharp slowdown in the global economy.

Citigroup predicts a near 50% probability of a global recession as central banks race to raise interest rates to quell inflation, which has been partially fueled by the impact of the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. The recession is an “increasingly palpable risk” to the economy, analysts at the bank wrote.

Here, investors were also looking for clues about the trajectory of the Selic rate – currently at 13.25%, with most markets betting on an increase to 13.75% at the August meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee ( Copom).

The Central Bank increased the growth forecast for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 1% to 1.7%. The information released this Thursday by the director of Economic Policy at the BC, Diogo Guillen.