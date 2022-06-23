DR has Brenda, Matheus, Albert, Adryana, Anne and Fr Lanza

The couples Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan, Anne Duarte and Fr Lanza and Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio are in the seventh RD of “Power Couple 6”.

The pair with the least votes in the hot seat will be eliminated from the game, while the other two couples will move on to next week’s reality show on RecordTV.

Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan, once again, inaugurated the assembly of the DR for being last in the couples event. They completed the circuit with the worst time and, therefore, went straight to the popular elimination.

Anne Duarte and Fr Lanza went to the hot seat because they had the worst balance. The couple got into trouble after Fr Lanza lost the men’s race last Saturday.

In the open vote of the mansion, the couple Brenda Sampaio and Matheus Paixão received five votes and went straight to the DR.

See who voted for whom in the formation of the DR:

Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan – Eliza and Hadballa

Anne Duarte and Fr Lanza – Brenda and Matheus

Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio – Eliza and Hadballa

Luana Andrade and João Hadad – Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio

Eliza and Hadballa – Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio

Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho – Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio

Michele Passa and Bruno Passa – Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio

The power couple Luana Andrade and João Hadad could override the vote of one of the couples, forcing the couple to vote again, or preventing one couple from voting, allowing the other to vote twice, but on different targets.

Luna and Hadad annulled the vote of Albert and Adryana, who had chosen Eliza and Hadballa. Thus, they “transferred” the vote to Michelle and Passa, which did not interfere with the result.

