Dressel is out of the Worlds for medical reasons | swimming

Multi-champion Caeleb Dressel is out of the World Aquatics Championships, which is being played in Budapest, Hungary. At the age of 25, the American swimmer dropped out for unspecified medical reasons. Therefore, Brazilian Bruno Fratus gains even more strength in the dispute for the gold medal in the 50m freestyle.

Fratus was already favorite in the race precisely because of his retrospective in 2022. The best time was 21.49 at Mare Nostrum, in Monte Carlo. Below him was only Dressel himself with a mark of 21s29 and Michael Andrew with 21s45. Without the American, the Brazilian loses a strong competitor for the highest place on the podium.

The super champion Caleb Dressel is the owner of eight Olympic medals and, at this Worlds, he had already reached the highest place on the podium twice: in the 4×100 freestyle relay and in the 50m butterfly. In fact, in this last race he had a historic mark from Nicholas Santos. The Brazilian swimmer has updated his own record to be the oldest athlete to win a medal at 42.

Fratus is an Olympic medalist in Tokyo, when he took bronze in the same 50m freestyle. At the time, he was surpassed by Dressel and the Frenchman Florent Manaudou.

The dispute in the world championship is an important step towards the Paris 2024 cycle. In Hungary, the swimmer seeks to reach the podium for the fourth consecutive edition. In 2015, in Kazan, he won the bronze medal. Already in Budapest 2017 and Gwangju 2019 he took silver, in addition to second place in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 2017.

Recently, Fratus told how the relationship between suffering and training has been in the quest to always swim below 22 seconds and, above all, to win medals. Check out the report below.

