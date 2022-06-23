Drug Trafficking Mascot: Monkey with Bulletproof Vest Killed in Shooting – News

Monkeys are out of control, especially in India. With no humans occupying the streets, they’ve taken over the streets and are free to act like weird mafiosi. In the latest case, apes stole three blood samples infected with coronavirus Reproduction / Sky News

The crime took place at Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on the morning of the 29th. Playback/Edufever

According to the technician who was the victim of the theft, everything happened very quickly. Playback/Video/Twitter

He was carrying the samples in a hospital yard when they were snatched by the ape. READ MORE: Lace-shaped worm is hooked by accident while fishing Reproduction / Sky News

He still filmed the monkey on the tree, but chewing and spilling the contents of the samples. Playback/Video/Twitter

Those who live close to the hospital fear that the apes could be vectors of the disease. Playback/Video/Twitter

You might be wondering if monkeys can get the virus? SEE ALSO: Residents are ‘trapped in their homes’ by a huge pile of garbage Playback/Video/Twitter

Well, not even the smartest scientists know, but so far there is no evidence that they can, so the residents of Uttar Pradesh can rest assured, for now. Playback/Video/Twitter

But there are other strange cases involving monkeys, all carefully reported here at HOUR 7! Starting with a case in March when hundreds of them fought over food in Thailand Playback/Video/Twitter

we already commented here at HOUR 7 how monkeys are becoming an increasing problem in India. And it’s Thailand’s turn to experience its own version of the ape revolt, with a shocking scene: rival gangs with hundreds of monkeys staged a pitched battle in a square in the Lopburi region, in the center of the country. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

And to make it even more bizarre, the fight was over A BANANA WATCH THIS: Millions of cicadas will leave the earth and science predicts ‘devastating singing’ Playback/Video/Daily Mail

But such commotion has a reasonable reason. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The number of tourists in the country has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic READ MORE: Scientists want to save the world by reducing cow flatulence Playback/Video/Daily Mail

And the bunch of monkeys was fed just by tourists with open hands Playback/Video/Daily Mail

With less food, the result is a wave of ape fury and destruction. Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Some claimed that the episode is the first step towards the consolidation of the Planet of the Apes. WATCH THIS: Knives are used to display the eyeball at a folk festival Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The monkey with the banana in his hand has become the target of the entire rival gang Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Dozens of them just jump over a monkey Playback/Video/Daily Mail

From that moment on, we don’t even know what happened to the banana, including WILL LOSE?! Smurf! Man tattoos his entire body in blue to boost self-esteem Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Local resident Sasaluk Rattanachai filmed every moment of the battle Playback/Video/Daily Mail

According to him, speaking to daily maileven the locals were very shocked by the ferocity of the scene Playback/Video/Daily Mail

And look, they’re used to seeing monkeys in action READ MORE: Scientists discover mysterious substance in Chernobyl Playback/Video/Daily Mail

But their number increased because of lack of food Playback/Video/Daily Mail

‘They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for the food’ Playback/Video/Daily Mail

‘I’ve never seen them so aggressive’, he adds. WORTH YOUR CLICK: Shocking images show angry patient in the 50s Playback/Video/Daily Mail

The multitude of monkeys is precisely one of the attractions of Lopburi Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Most of them live on the grounds of former Buddhist temples in the region. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the gang demographics are divided between those who live in these ancient temples and those who live in the city. Also in March, a gang of them invaded a city hall and put the employees on the run! Playback/Video/Daily Mail

Something serious is happening in Thailand. Due to the lack of tourists, monkeys are without food and begin to exhibit increasingly aggressive behavior. The newest episode starring wild ape gangs in the country involves the invasion of a town hall Reproduction / Daily Star

According to reports published in the tabloid Daily Star on the 14th, the animals are in a frantic search for food, which has drastically decreased after the vertiginous fall of tourists, caused by the global covid-19 pandemic Reproduction / Daily Star

Without the visitors’ easy food, they went into ignorance and now don’t even respect public buildings. Pixabay

The new victim is the prefecture of the paradise city of Prachuap Khiri Khan ALSO READ: Police looking for runaway cow for a month: ‘She’s pretty fast’ Pixabay

They ripped shingles, smashed windows and destroyed equipment Reproduction / Daily Star

All that was left for the employees to flee in panic Pixabay

To give you an idea, the savage gang also took over a nearby location: the Khao Chong Krachok mountain park, about 100 meters away from the prefecture. WATCH THIS: Mom stocks 18 rolls of toilet paper and kids throw them in the bathtub Wikimedia Commons

Vehicles are also being destroyed and show that the problem is increasingly serious in the country. Pixabay

In an April case in Indonesia, a monkey on a motorbike tried to kidnap a child! See the full story below Pixabay

Fiction has just been sucked into a vortex generated by a video recorded in the village of Tanjungsari, Indonesia. A monkey on a possibly motorbike crosses an alley and tries to kidnap a child. Yes, we are also trying to understand that there Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

The mysterious recording begins with the crook walking quietly in his vehicle Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

The scene is surreal in itself, with the little monkey looking like a motorcyclist with a license and all. Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

But then he showed his true intentions READ MORE: Nightmare! Huge snake captured inside master bedroom Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

The ape gets off the bike like a common bandit and pulls a child who was sitting on the sidewalk with his brother and mother Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

The monkey lets go of the child after he is too heavy. It looked like the weird story would end there Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

But the animal was more determined than it looked and dragged the child away again. READ THIS: Police seek mystery man dressed as 17th century doctor Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

This time by a long way. Crime has become serious and very scary Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh

The monkey just ran and ended the surreal moment when a man appeared screaming and scared him away. Playback/Video/Twitter/@peteerh