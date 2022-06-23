Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, injures hundreds – News

More than 1,000 people died and hundreds were injured in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck an isolated area of ​​eastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, fearing an even greater toll of damage. victims.

“People dig and dig graves,” said Paktika Province Information and Culture Secretary Mohammad Amin Huzaifa.

In the province, the most affected next to Khost, the toll reached “a thousand dead and the numbers are increasing”, he declared. And at least 600 people were injured.

“It is raining and the houses are destroyed. There is no place for shelter or food. We still have people trapped among the rubble. We need immediate help,” he said.





The earthquake took place in a remote area of ​​the east of the country, close to the border with Pakistan, where the population already lives in very precarious conditions.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km, at 1:30 am, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. A second tremor of 4.5 degrees struck in the same area.

Yaqub Manzor, a tribal leader from Paktika, said many wounded are from Giyan district and were transported in ambulances and helicopters.





“Local markets are closed and people have rushed to help in the affected areas,” he told AFP by telephone.

Photos of destroyed homes in this poor and isolated rural region were circulated on social media. A video shows some residents carrying the wounded to a helicopter.

“Much of the region is mountainous and displacement is difficult. We will need time to remove the dead and wounded,” explained the Minister of Natural Disaster Management, Mohamad Abas Akhund.



INTERNATIONAL AID

The country’s emergency services, limited for many years in staff and capacity, are not prepared to face major natural disasters.

“The government does the most within its capabilities,” tweeted Anas Haqqani, a Taliban leader.

“We hope that the international community and humanitarian organizations will help people in this dire situation,” he added.





The quake was felt in several provinces in the region, as well as in the capital, Kabul, which is 200 km north of the quake’s epicenter.

It was also felt in neighboring Pakistan, where one person died and several homes were damaged.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and said the Pakistani government was working to support its Afghan counterparts.

The UN announced the immediate mobilization to help with rescue and relief tasks.

“Agency assessment teams are already deployed in several affected areas,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said on Twitter.





The European Union (EU) special envoy to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said the bloc “is willing to coordinate and provide emergency aid”.



FREQUENT EARTHQUAKES

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies between Afghanistan and Pakistan, at the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Disasters can be devastating due to the low resilience of Afghan rural homes.

In October 2015, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the Hindu Kush Mountains left more than 380 people dead in both countries.

Since the Taliban regained power in August of last year, Afghanistan has been experiencing a serious financial and humanitarian crisis, caused by the blockade of millions of assets abroad and the suspension of international aid, which supported the country for two decades and now arrives. the dropper.