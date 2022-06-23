Edi Rock, from Racionais MC’s, is accused of rape by a sexologist; rapper denies | Sao Paulo

Racionais MC’s rapper Edi Rock was accused of rape by sexologist Juliana Thaisa, who published a report on Tuesday (21) in a sequence of stories on Instagram. According to the complainant, the crime would have occurred more than a year ago, at her house in São Paulo. In a statement, the musician denied the allegations. wanted by g1 Racionais MC’s press office had not responded until the last update of this report.

Juliana, who is also a birth doula counselor, reported that an inquiry into the case was filed without her being heard. She also stated that she will appeal the filing.

After the accusation came to light, Edi Rock spoke on Twitter claiming innocence and saying that “it has already been proven by the Justice that [a acusação] is a lie.” He said that “the facts exposed made the narrative presented illegitimate and slanderous” and that his lawyers must take “appropriate action”. (see note at the end of this article).

The police report was registered by Juliana on June 1, 2021, the day after the rape would have taken place, in an apartment in Consolação, central São Paulo. In a note, the Secretary of Public Security said that “the case was investigated by the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women” and that, “after consideration by the Public Ministry, the case was filed” (See full note at the end of this article).

In the posts, Juliana reported that her daughter was at the scene and that “there are several footage from the building’s security camera” that would prove the accusation.

“It’s been a little over a year since I was raped, and at the time I didn’t expose it to protect my daughter, I was scared. And recently I decided to expose everything, both the violence of the family nucleus, and the violence of the rap singer. “, she wrote in an excerpt.

In another, he said: “I only have two hands, one I used to try to hold that filth, and the other to hold my pants, which he was trying to pull down. What did you want? That I filmed? not wake up my daughter and traumatize her”.

She continued: “Only I know the humiliation I went through to get these images. Psychological report, because the next day I requested an emergency session, OR, print asking for help, print of his calls. Even after what happened because he still stood behind me.” See images below.

“The inquiry [foi] filed, and I was not heard. I was not heard, I was not heard, I was not heard. He denied it, and his word was validated. The system is patriarchal, sexist, misogynistic and oppressive,” he added.

In addition to Edi Rock, Racionais is formed by MC’s Mano Brown and Ice Blue and DJ KL Jay. The main name in Brazilian rap of all time, the group has four studio albums: “Raio X Brasil” (1993), “Surviving in Hell” (1997), “Nothing like a day after another day” (2002 ) and “Colors & Values” (2014). In his solo career, the rapper released the album “Nobody will be against us” (2013).

Images shared by the sexologist

See, below, images shared by Juliana Thaisa:

What does Edi Rock say about the accusation

Read the full note released by Edi Rock below:

“Salveee family! About the accusations against me on the networks, it has already been proven by the justice that it is a LIE!

The exposed facts made the narrative presented illegitimate and slanderous. My lawyers aware, took the appropriate measures. 🙏🏿

Sincerely: Edivaldo Pereira Alves”.

