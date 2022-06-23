Edi Rock, from Racionais MC’s, is accused of sexual abuse by influencer | celebrities

reproduction Edi Rock, from Racionais MC’s, is accused of sexual abuse by influencer

Edi Rock, member of Racionais MC’s, one of the main rap groups in the country, is being accused of sexual harassment. On Tuesday (21), influencer Juliana Thaisa posted an outburst on Instagram accusing the group member. Through social networks, the artist denied the case.

Edivaldo Pereira Alves, 51, better known as Edi Rock is involved in an alleged harassment case. Juliana Thaisa claims that the rapper would have committed the crime during a visit to the influencer’s apartment last year.

“It’s been a little over a year since I was raped, and at the time I didn’t expose it to protect my daughter, I was FEAR. And not long ago I decided to expose everything, both the violence of the family nucleus and the violence of the rap singer”, said Juliana in Stories

On social media, the influencer posted screenshots and security camera recordings that show the artist’s presence on the day of the alleged event.

In a post on Instagram, the influencer used a verse from the song ‘Diário de um Detento’, by the group Racionais MC’s, to emphasize the accusation.

“Man is man, woman is woman, RAPIST IS DIFFERENT RIGHT, EDI ROCK?! #temjacknorap REPORT IN STORIES,” she wrote.

In the stories, the influencer explains that during the visit she refused the artist’s attempts to approach, but that he ignored the lack of consent.

On the night of the incident, police officers supported the influencer and the case was taken to the justice of São Paulo. However, according to Juliana, despite the bulletins and complaints made, the case was shelved for lack of evidence.

“Justice knows that it happens clandestinely, and even so, it closed the investigation without my being heard. Because all the evidence was not enough. What did you want? That I filmed him trying to force me to the bathroom and take my clothes. When would I be able to do that? What a HATE”, she said, who still says she fears for her life.

“If anything happens to me, investigate EDI ROCK. There is a drive with all the evidence that was not enough for the Public Ministry. The right people already have access, in case something happens to me.”

“There is A LOT of footage from the building’s security camera, and only I know the humiliation I went through to get these footage. Psychological report, even because the next day I requested an emergency session, BO, print asking for help, print of his calls even after what happened because he was still behind me. INQUIRY FILED AND I HAVE NOT BEEN HEARD. I WAS NOT HEARD, I WAS NOT HEARD, I WAS NOT HEARD. HE DENIED, AND HIS WORD WAS VALID. THE SYSTEM IS PATRIARCHAL, MACHIST, MISOGYN AND OPPRESSIVE”, he criticized.

After the exposure of the case, the rapper used his own social networks to deny the accusations.

“Hail family! About the accusations against me on the networks, it has already been proven by justice that it is a LIE! The exposed facts made the narrative presented illegitimate and slanderous. My attorneys aware, took the appropriate measures. Sincerely: Edivaldo Pereira Alves”, he wrote on Twitter.