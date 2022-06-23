Edi Rock, from Racionais MC’s, is accused of sexual abuse; rapper denies







Doula and sex educator Juliana Thaisa accused rapper Edi Rock of sexual abuse Photo: Assembly/Reproduction

the rapper Ed Rockof Racionais MC’swas accused of sexual abuse by the doula and sex educator Juliana Thaisa. The accusations were made on the doula’s social networks on Tuesday, 21. The artist denied the case.

Second juliana, the sexual abuse happened last year when the rapper paid a visit to her apartment. The alleged crime was reported and, according to the doula, the investigation was closed without her being heard. Juliana stated that she will appeal the filing.

“The inquiry, which has been archived, has a po***** error […] A lot of things that contradict each other, testimonies that don’t match, you can prove it with the security camera. I won’t settle down until I reopen this inquiry. If we want to be heard, we have to make noise, it was 386 days of silence,” the doula said.





Juliana published images of the screens and recordings of the security camera that show the presence of Edi Rock on the day of the alleged occurrence; rapper denies the crime Photo: @juliana.thaisa / Editing / Reproduction

Juliana also published screenshots and security camera recordings that show the presence of Ed Rock on the day of the supposed event. On social media, the artist, whose real name is Edivaldo Pereira Alves, denied the allegations.

“The exposed facts made the narrative presented illegitimate and slanderous. My attorneys aware, took appropriate action,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.