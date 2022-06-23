Electric car starts from R$ 140 thousand in Brazil, see the ten cheapest

As early as January, the Car Journal anticipated that 2022 would be another year of record sales of eletric cars. Despite the prices still out of the country’s reality, the Brazilian market received these vehicles well, and the launches keep coming. THE caoa Cheryfor example, has just released the iCar, its entry-level electric hatch. It arrives as the most affordable, for R$ 139,990. That is, the price of these models tends to become cheaper over time.

Although it represents just over 1% of license plates, the electric car is already part of the reality in Brazil. Today, you can buy a battery-powered vehicle for the same average price as a compact SUV. O caoa Chery iCar and the Renault Kwid E-Techfor example, cost less than the high-end version of Chevrolet Tracker, which reaches R$ 150 thousand. Check out the list of the 10 cheapest electric cars for sale in the country below.

1) Caoa Chery iCar ? BRL 139,990

The small electric hatch of the Sino-Brazilian brand is on pre-sale and arrives at dealerships later this month with the status of the cheapest electric car in the country. For R$139,990, the iCar lands cheaper than the Renault Kwid E-Tech. Like other rivals, it only takes four adults and has a 10.25″ central screen on the dashboard.

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

However, the model promises breath in traffic. It has an electric motor with 61 horsepower and 15.3 mkgf of torque, and a 30.8 kWh battery pack. With a full charge, it has a range of up to 282 km. According to caoa Chery, the hatch takes just 36 minutes to fully recharge at fast charging stations. Already in wall chargers (Wallbox), it requires 5 hours to fill the batteries. Finally, in common outlets, charging takes 11 hours.

2) Renault Kwid E-Tech – BRL 146,990

Launched in May in Brazil, the Kwid E-Tech was promised by Renault since the end of 2021. With a pre-sale price of R$142,990, the hatch sold out the first batch of 750 units. Therefore, it has already risen in price to R$ 146,990. The look is not surprising, after all, it is almost identical to the Kwid flex. But it brings a 65 hp electric motor and 11.5 mkgf of maximum torque. The dimensions are the same, with a length of 3.68 m and a wheelbase of 2.42 m.

DIOGO DE OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO

It should be noted that the Renault Kwid E-Tech arrived imported from China as the cheapest electric car in Brazil. However, he received a raise of R$4,000.

3) JAC E-JS1 ? BRL 159,900

Another model that came to be the cheapest electric car in the country is the JAC E-JS1. The subcompact arrived in November 2021. It is made by Si Hao, a joint venture formed by JAC Motors and Volkswagen. The hatch has a 61 hp engine and torque of 15.3 mkgf of torque, and features a cobalt-free battery, with a capacity of 30 kWh. Thus, it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 13 seconds. Among the standard items, the modern interior stands out. The panel has a 10-inch screen for the multimedia center (10″) and another 6″ for the instrument panel.

4) Renault Zoe ? BRL 239,990

Another Renault on the list of the most affordable electric cars is zoe. The hatch arrived in the country in April 2021, with revised aesthetics and new 52 kWh batteries. Its electric motor generates 135 hp and 25 mkgf, which allows it to reach 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. The range with a full charge reaches 385 km. Your equipment list is quite complete. It has digital air conditioning and a 7″ central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring, for example.

Diogo de Oliveira/Jornal do Carro

5) Mini Cooper SE – BRL 249,990

With an electric motor of 184 hp and 27.53 mkgf of torque, and acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, the Cooper SE also arrived recently in Brazil. Its 42 kWh capacity batteries provide up to 234 km of autonomy. Inside, the electric Mini Cooper has a 5″ digital instrument panel, as well as an 8″ screen in the center of the dashboard. There are electronic driving assistants, a head-up display, dual-zone air conditioning and an internet connection to update news, weather and traffic information, as well as real-time battery charging locations. It also offers 24-hour monitoring.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

6) Fiat 500e – BRL 255,990

The nice Fiat 500 returned to the market, however, this time as an electric model. One hundred percent renewed, the 500e, at first, now has an electric motor of 118 hp and 22.4 mkgf. Accelerates to 100 km/h in 9 seconds, according to Fiat. Its autonomy can yield up to 320 km, with a full charge in the batteries – of 42 kWh.

Fiat/Disclosure

Created based on the Mini BEV platform, the Cinquecento reinterpretation has solutions such as three driving modes and a 10″ central screen that encompasses a series of features, such as cabin air control, for example. the list.

7) JAC E-JS4 – BRL 256,900

JAC’s electric SUV landed in Brazil almost a year ago. At the time, the goal of the SHC Group, which represents the Chinese manufacturer here, was to sell 50 units per month. As attributes, the engine of 150 hp and 34.7 mkgf, capable of taking it to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

The iron-lithium phosphate batteries (which prevent interference from external temperatures on the modules) have a maximum recharge capacity of 55 kWh and give the E-JS4 a total range of 420 km. In the list, 10.25″ multimedia center with reverse and 360 degree cameras and air conditioning (automatic and digital) with touch commands.

8) JAC E-J7 – BRL 259,900

Vigorous starts and bold looks are the main weapons of the JAC E-J7 against rivals such as Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. With a price parallel to rivals, the Chinese offers the plus of electric motorization. In other words, it demystifies that an electric car has to be more expensive. And it doesn’t look bad in front of the German trio. With power of 193 hp and 34.7 mkgf, it has the advantage of immediate torque and becomes stronger. It therefore takes just 5.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

JAC/Disclosure

With fingers from the Volkswagen Group (in the dynamic part of the chassis), the model has a beautiful look and a good list of equipment. Highlights: digital instrument panel (10.25″), central screen (13″) in vertical format with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection (by wire), in addition to leather-covered seats and tire pressure monitoring.

9) Peugeot 208 e-GT – BRL 276,990

No less than R$32,000 more expensive than at the time of launch, 9 months ago, the Peugeot 208 e-GT is still on the list of the 10 cheapest electric cars in Brazil. Highlight for the bold look (as in the combustion version). It has 136 hp electric motor and reaches 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. However, what helps in this mission is the torque of 26.5 mkgf.

Stellantis/Disclosure

Powered by a 50 kWh battery, it has driving modes (Eco, Drive and Sport), in addition to B-Mode, which is the regenerative braking mode and allows driving by just one pedal. With this, it can run up to 400 km with just one charge.

10) Nissan Leaf – BRL 293,790

In numbers, the Nissan Leaf is the best-selling electric car in the world – and the first to be marketed on a large scale. Among its advantages, in addition to the average price for the segment, it has an electric motor with 149 hp and 32.6 mkgf of torque. Its lithium-ion batteries (40 kWh) give a maximum range of 389 km.

Nissan / Disclosure

Among the standard items, it offers a central screen with 7″, air conditioning and e-Pedal technology. Through it, it is possible to accelerate and brake the car just by commanding the right pedal.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

exclusive offer



Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X PRO 22/23 See now