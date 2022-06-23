Electricity bill may be more expensive after Aneel readjustment

These increases were necessary due to energy purchases during the water crisis. Know more!

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved the readjustments in the tariff flags that represent additional electricity bills according to the country’s energy generation scenario. Currently in force, the green flag does not generate an increase for the consumer.

The approved proposal determines an increase of 59.5% for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red flag – level 1 and 3.2% for the red flag – level 2.

These increases were necessary due to the purchase of energy during the water crisis, in addition to the high costs for generating thermoelectric energy due to the increase in fuel prices and inflation.

Tariff flags before readjustment

These were the values ​​of the tariff flags before the change made by Aneel:

Green: no additional cost.

Yellow: R$ 1.87 per 100 kWh.

Red: level 1, R$ 3.97 per 100 kWh and level 2, R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh.

Tariff flags after the readjustment

These are the values ​​of the tariff flags after the Aneel readjustment:

Green: no additional cost.

Yellow: R$ 2.99 per 100 kWh.

Red: level 1, R$ 6.50 per 100 kWh and level 2, R$ 9.79 per 100 kWh.

The green flag, in effect since May, should remain for the next few months, according to the ONS (National Electric System Operator).

In addition, according to Aneel directors, the readjustments of the values ​​do not mean immediate application, since the tariff flags are defined monthly by the regulatory agency. That is, even if the new levels are valid from July, they will not necessarily be applied immediately.

They also stated that despite the new increases, the values ​​are below the “Water Scarcity” flag, practiced from August 2021 to April 2022 in order to cover the high costs due to the water shortage that plagued the country during the period.

Some energy distributors even suggested the creation of a flag to be applied in extreme situations. However, for now, the Agency has chosen to only review the values ​​already known.

A survey carried out by the Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers (Abrace) indicated that Brazil ranks second in the ranking of the most expensive electricity bills in the world.

Taxes, fees and subsidies are largely responsible for increasing the cost of electricity bills. According to published data, in the first months of this year alone, Brazilians paid R$ 35.8 billion in taxes and subsidies.

The Association also pointed out that about 25% of the family budget is used to pay for energy (electricity, gasoline, services).

