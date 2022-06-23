Elon Musk’s trans daughter goes to court to change her name and cut ties with her father

Vivian, whose given name is Xavier, wants to cut ties with the businessman, considered the richest man in the world.

Patrick Pleul/AFP

Elon Musk has seven children, Vivian being one of five he had with Canadian author Justine Wilson.



One daughter transsexual in Elon Musk filed a lawsuit in a court of California in which it requests recognition of gender and name change. The girl, who turned 18 in early 2022, asked to change her name from ‘Xavier Musk’ to ‘Vivian Jenna Wilson’, after her mother’s last name, in order to cut ties with her billionaire father ‘from anyway’. Vivian is one of five children Musk had with ex-wife Justine Wilson; he subsequently had two more with singer Grimes. The South African businessman, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest person in the world today, with an estimated net worth of $214 billion. He has already been criticized for some statements about gender, such as when he said that the pronouns of trans people were “an aesthetic nightmare”, despite claiming to support them. Last Sunday, the 19th, Father’s Day in the United States, the billionaire said that he “loves very much all the children” he had.