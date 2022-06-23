Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Wants To Change Name And Delete Father’s Last Name | queer

Bruno Ignacio Elon Musk has seven children in total

The trans daughter of billionaire Elon Musk appealed to the United States Justice with a request for a name change, as she is a transgender person, and also demanded the removal of her father’s last name. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, California.

According to TMZ, the young woman was given the name Xavier Musk at birth, but now wants to change it to Vivian Jenna Wilson, eliminating her father’s last name and adding her mother’s maiden name, writer Justine Wilson.

The change request was made one day after the young woman turned 18, on April 18. Prints shared by the twitter account Know Nothing TV, show documents from Los Angeles County, dated in April of this year, with a petition by the young woman to change the name. The case will be analyzed by the Justice next Friday (24).

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm her gender identity. The official reason given: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022



The young woman was born in 2004 and is the twin sister of Griffin Musk. Musk currently has seven children: five with Canadian writer Justine Wilson – Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, Damian – and two with singer Grimes, X AE A-XI and Exa Dark Sideræl.

In 2020, Tesla’s CEO publicly demonstrated transphobic behavior. In July of that year, he posted on his Twitter account the phrase “Pronouns suck”, which in free translation means “Pronouns suck”, in reference to people’s freedom to use the pronouns that best suit their gender identities.