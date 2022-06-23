Endrick hits goals and starts countdown at Palmeiras | palm trees

The under-17 generation that arouses so much expectation at Palmeiras needed two minutes to introduce themselves to the Allianz Parque fan last Tuesday and take an important step in the fight for the Copa do Brasil title.

With Endrick as the protagonist and counting down to sign his first professional contract, Verdão opened the scoring in the first two plays of the match and quickly led the way to victory against Vasco, who even cashed before the break, but did not prevent another Palmeiras rout. , consolidated in the second stage: 4 to 1.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Before the overwhelming start, the grandstand at Allianz Parque was already looking forward to seeing Endrick. Today in the under-17 and months ago, a highlight of the under-20, he will be able to live the professional environment from the 21st of July, when he will turn 16 and will be able to register his first contract.

1 of 2 Endrick in Palmeiras under-17 victory against Vasco — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag Palmeiras Endrick in Palmeiras under-17 victory against Vasco — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag Palmeiras

It’s only natural that the 15-year-old gets most of the attention on and off the field. Champion of Copinha in this same stadium, in January, the striker conquered a status that made him the athlete most celebrated by the Palmeiras in the announcement of the lineup. But he wasn’t the only standout in the first final.

Figueiredo, a midfielder of technical leadership and owner of a personality that makes the club trust in an important future with the alviverde shirt, scored the first goal after a good individual move. In the next move, Endrick received from partner Luis Guilherme, another talent from Palmeiras, and scored his first, counting on the deflection in the marking in a finalization inside the area.

Popular and on the cover of the newspaper in Europe, the striker showed his physical strength in sprints that were won against the Vasco team. It is true that, as a typical striker, he was hungry for a shot that could have been turned into a pass for Coutinho and also squandered a great opportunity just before taking responsibility and scoring the fourth, in a penalty kick.

Best moments: Palmeiras 4 x 1 Vasco, for the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil under-17

Before the last goal of the day, however, one of the talented left-handers of the Palmeirense generation had already scored the third – Thalys kicked with the first shot, with his right foot, and scored a great goal.

– I’m upset because I had the chance (to score three goals), but I had another one later and I did, unfortunately I don’t know what happened, but thank God I scored a penalty – said Endrick, author of 80 goals in 109 matches with the Palmeiras shirt. , considering from the under-13 category.

At the age of 15, Endrick asked to play in the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 to keep himself in competitive activity in a short-shooting tournament. It worked, so much so that the forward now has six goals scored in five games in the category.

While he still can’t be registered as a professional athlete, Endrick is fulfilling goals and jumping stages at the base. It’s been that way since he was 11, when he started his career at the club, and it can also be that way in the most important leap in his career so far.

2 of 2 Palmeiras x Vasco, Brazil U-17 Cup final — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Palmeiras x Vasco, Brazil U-17 Cup final — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

The forward’s trajectory in the under-17 may have its final chapter on Sunday, when Verdão goes to São Januário with the advantage of being able to lose by two goals to Vasco to win the Copa do Brasil in the category.

If Abel Ferreira wants and needs, Endrick will be available to the professional from the end of next month.

– I want it to come in July. If Abel calls me I’ll give 110% in training, if he can put me in, play well to win the favor of the teacher, teammates and fans. My head is calm, I’m thinking here at the base, if Abel calls me, my head will go to the professional. Even at the base, Palmeiras fans are phenomenal – said the Palmeiras player.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧