“Enough to be a holder”; Corinthians does not stop at Yuri Alberto and wants another reinforcement of Russian football

O Corinthians took a step towards the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Last Wednesday night (22), with two goals from Giuliano, one from Mantuan and one from Raul Gustavo, Timão applied a 4-0 rout over Santos. With this excellent result, Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge can even lose 3-0 on the return, which will still qualify.

Regarding the transfer market, the Club is already moving in the market in search of some names to reinforce the squad commanded by Vítor Pereira. Timão is keeping an eye on Russian football, as earlier this week FIFA decided to extend the determination to suspend the contract of foreigners in Russia and Ukraine, until the 2023 season.

According to information gathered by colleague Marco Bello Jr.from Rádio Transamérica, Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge would be negotiating with another name in Russian football, in addition to striker Yuri Alberto, who has negotiations underway to reinforce the São Paulo team.

“In addition to Yuri Alberto (business is going well) Corinthians is talking to another player who works in Russian football. The name is kept confidential, but I was told that, if the deal goes well, he is enough to be the titleholder ”reported the journalist Marco Bello Jr.

Now, Corinthians returns to the field for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Next Saturday (25), Timão will face Santos again, but this time, for the 14th round of the national league. At the moment, the São Paulo team is in second place in the competition with 25 points conquered.