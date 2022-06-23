Entrepreneur of Luva de Pedreiro says he is perplexed and detonates the press

photo: reproduction Luva de Pedreiro has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on TikTok Businessman Allan Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria, which manages the career of digital influencer Iran Ferreira, the “Pedreiro’s Glove”, said he was perplexed by the information released by the press that the 20-year-old young man from Bahia would already have a new professional taking care of of your career.

About the news published by columnist Lo Dias, from the website Metrpoles, that the young man had only moved R$7,500.00 in his bank accounts, the businessman said that “it was frivolous and was determined selectively”. Despite this, he did not release any documents proving otherwise.

Known worldwide for making videos playing soccer, Iran Ferreira has a low value in his bank accounts, according to information provided by journalist Lo Dias. The amount does not match the success made by the 20-year-old.

Iran Ferreira one of the great names of the internet. With humorous videos showing his skill with the ball on his feet, the Bahian has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on TikTok, where he has more than 256 million likes on his content.

The success in social networks yielded to the “Mason’s Glove“Some sponsorships. The most striking was with Amazon Prime, where the streaming service uses the young man’s image to promote its sporting events. According to columnist Lo Dias, the contract with the company earned him R$1 million.

Even with these collections, the new responsible for Iran Ferreira’s career stated that the influencer had little money in his two bank accounts.

In a statement, Allan Jesus guarantees that he remains the entrepreneur of the young digital influencer. “ASJ and Luva de Pedreiro, with a successful track record so far, have a contract valid until the year 2026. If any of the parties effectively wishes to terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the form agreed to do so, they must inform the other officially of your decision”.

Check out the entrepreneur’s note:

“It is with absolute perplexity and deep regret that ASJ, a company with vast expertise in the sports marketing segment, receives some news published in the press – which unfortunately highlights frivolous information, selectively determined, without any commitment to the truth of the facts.

ASJ and Luva de Pedreiro, with a successful track record so far, have a contract valid until the year 2026. If any of the parties effectively wishes to terminate the current contract, in addition to respecting the agreed form, they must officially inform the other of your decision.

To date, ASJ has not received any formal communication and/or notification regarding any attempt to terminate the Luva de Pedreiro. The only thing we have are evidence spread over the internet and news that would account for a supposed new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity.

In any case, when asked to manifest or demonstrate the regularity of its acts, ASJ will do so with great tranquility, opening all contracts, documents, extracts and whatever else is necessary to those entitled to it. Finally, we express our certainty and conviction that the truth, as always, will prevail.”