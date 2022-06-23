ES receives new batch with 4,200 medicine pills to treat covid-19

Photo: Diego Simao





O Holy Spiritreceived a new batch with 4.2 thousand medicine pills baricitinibto treat patients with Covid-19. Approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) in September 2021, is already used in cases of arthritis. Treatment consists of administering one tablet a day for 14 days. However, it is only available to patients admitted to hospitals requiring non-invasive ventilation support.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, the shipment is enough to treat 300 patients. “This amount we believe is possible to serve all patients who meet this profile within the health system throughout the end of June and throughout the month of July”, he said.

After that, a new ordinary bidding process should take place to guarantee the purchase of new pills for the months of September to December. Another drug, the paxlovid, from pharmaceutical Pfizer, should also be part of the routine treatment of hospitalized patients. The secretary explained that the purchase will be made centrally by the Ministry of Health itself.

Unlike baricitinib, Pfizer’s drug will be aimed at patients with comorbidities and the elderly for outpatient and home treatment with milder conditions.

ES registered 23 requests for hospitalization last week

In the second week of this month, hospitalizations went from four new requests in the pre-hospital network with confirmed cases, in May, to 23.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (23), the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, spoke about the importance of testing for monitoring the pandemic.

“In the week before the current one, we had a positivity of 23% for antigen and less than 15% for RT-PCR. This week we already have more than 30% positivity for antigen and we have reached more than 20% for RT-PCR . This demonstrates the very accelerated growth of this wave. It is not a momentary rise, but a new wave with significant growth.”he explained.

