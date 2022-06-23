Eternal Aunt Zuleika: Remember the main characters in Marilu Bueno’s career | celebrities



Marilu Bueno in the iconic bathroom scene in the movie ‘Crystal Moon’, in 1990 – Reproduction

Marilu Bueno in the iconic bathroom scene in the movie ‘Crystal Moon’, in 1990reproduction

Published 06/22/2022 19:53 | Updated 06/22/2022 20:14

Rio – Marilu Bueno has built a successful career and has become a great TV and film veteran. The actress, who died this Wednesday (22) at the age of 82, had more than 60 years of profession and collected a series of iconic characters.

With an undeniable talent for making people laugh, Marilu marked a generation by giving life to Zuleika, Maria da Graça’s detestable aunt, played by Xuxa Meneguel in the movie “Crystal Moon”, released in 1990. fairy, the character bursts out laughing in the famous scene in the bathroom.

The actress became well known for her works aimed at children. Between 1996 and 1998, she played the Fairy Margarida in “Caça Talentos”, on TV Globo, with Angélica the protagonist of the story, in the role of Fairy Bela. Later, in 2003, the actress won over the children by replacing Josie Antello as Dona Carochinha in “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo”. Marilu also left her legacy in teledramaturgy. She delighted the audience in the two versions of the soap opera “Guerra dos Sexos”, in 1983 and 2012, as Olívia, the fun employee of the protagonists Charlô and Otávio, played by Fernanda Montenegro and Paulo Autran, in the original, and Irene Ravache and Tony Ramos, in the remake. She was twice in the iconic breakfast war scene.

With predominantly comic characters, Marilu debuted in soap operas on TV Globo in the 1970s, acting in O Bofe (1972), Estúpido Cupido (1976), A Gata Comeu (1985), Rainha da Sucata (1990), Quatro por Quatro (1994). ), Coração de Estudante (2002), Da Cor do Pecado (2004), Alto Astral (2014), Êta Mundo Bom (2016). Throughout her career, Marilu also worked on the now defunct TV Manchete, where she acted in Dona Beija (1986) , and Record, working on Bicho do Mato (2006) and Chamas da Vida (2008).

Owner of a refined humoristic vein, she also worked with Chico Anysio in the programs “Chico Anysio Show”, in 1982, and “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, in 1990.

Her last work was in 2020, when she gave life to Dulce Sampaio, a false moralist Catholic, in “Salve-se Quem Puder”, on TV Globo. The soap opera recorded amid stoppages due to the Covid-19.