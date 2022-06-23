Ethics Commission demands ‘more caution’ from Guedes in his ‘language’

BRASILIA – Slowly with the tongue. THE Public Ethics Commission (CEP) gives Presidency of the Republic sent a recommendation to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesin order to have “greater caution in the language used in meetings and/or public pronouncements”.

In its recommendation, the commission asks Guedes to be more “cautious”, even if these situations are “restricted in nature, especially when the adjectives used are capable of generating doubt about the interlocutor’s intention or when the subject being dealt with may cause unnecessary exposures”. ”.

The request reiterates its orientation to the minister known for his verbal outbursts, “without prejudice to a possible re-examination of the subject, in case other specific facts and sufficient elements arise for that”.

The Public Ethics Commission’s report was a response to complaints made by the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate)a civil association, made up of national associations and unions, representing careers in the State, in all Powers, at the federal, state, district and municipal levels.

Fonacate took the matter to the commission due to statements made in 2020 and 2021. In the first case, the minister said that the servers are authoritarian and “militants of previous governments”. on another occasion, accused public servants of being “parasites” of State.

The second complaint, filed on October 6, 2021, according to Fonacate, was due to violations of the Code of Conduct of the Federal High Administration and the Code of Professional Ethics of Civil Servants, due to the conflict of interest for maintaining a millionaire offshore company in “fiscal paradise”.

“Although the CEP (Public Ethics Commission) did not understand the occurrence of an administrative offense, the recommendation of caution in the use of language can be considered an achievement of the civil servants, since Minister Paulo Guedes repeatedly uses expressions inappropriate to his position”, said Fonacate’s legal advisor, Larissa Benevides.

For the president of Fonacate and the National Federation of Auditors of Public Internal Control (Fenaud), Rudinei Marques, “instead of these verbal attacks on civil servants, Paulo Guedes should be more concerned with the national economy: inflation has returned with force, the price of gasoline has skyrocketed, there are 33 million Brazilians starving and, in this disastrous situation, the economy remains stagnant”.

Guedes’ public statements do not only displease public servants. In 2020, the minister said that the higher dollar is “good for everyone”. He claimed that with the lower dollar, “everyone” was heading to Disney in the United States, including “maid”.

In August last year, Guedes said that the Brazilian overdo it on the plate of food and that leftovers from restaurants could “feed beggars”. “You see a plate of a European middle class, which has already faced two world wars, they are relatively small plates. And ours here, we make lunch in which, sometimes, there is a huge leftover”, said the minister. “All that food that is not used there during that day at the restaurant, that is enough to feed fragile people, beggars, helpless people. It’s so much better than letting all that food go to waste.”

The Public Ethics Commission was created in 1999 and acts as an advisory body to the President of the Republic and ministers of State, in matters of public ethics and is responsible for administering the application of the Code of Conduct of the Federal High Administration.