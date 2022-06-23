Eugênio discovers past frame and expels Úrsula from home in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

23 June Thursday

Leopoldo loses Francisco and manages to escape with the help of friends. Leticia confesses to Lorenzo that she is confused by her feelings and asks for a break. Danilo Dantas reveals to Eugênio that he never had an affair with Dirce and that he fell for a coup by Úrsula. Bento manages to move his legs and believes he will be able to return to Brazil. Cipriano sets up a scandal at the casino and removes Emília from the place. Matias questions Violeta’s absence, who traveled with Eugênio. Heloísa feels sick. Olivia reveals to Leonidas that she was adopted. Sueli and Joaquim set up against Rafael in the presence of Isadora.

