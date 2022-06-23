Eugênio discovers past frame and expels Úrsula from home in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

Úrsula will be expelled by Eugênio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Eugênio and Violeta will go after the broadcaster with whom he saw Dirce in the past, believing that she would have an affair, that is, she would be cheating on him. And, in a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, the guy will tell the whole truth:
“Me and Dirce were never anything but neighbors. You fell for an Ursula coup.”
The broadcaster will also say that Úrsula paid him for the “service” with a silver plate that earned him enough for him to become a member of a radio station. Eugênio will realize that the plate belonged to his mother and that it had been stolen. The businessman will be upset and will grab the radio host by the collar in the middle of the restaurant.
“You destroyed my life, you wretch!”
Eugênio will be upset when he discovers the truth about the past in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Afterwards, Eugênio will return to Campos with Violeta determined to expel Úrsula from her house. And so she will:
“Better go pack your bag. I don’t want you in this house anymore. Get outta here, you venomous snake!”
Will Ursula give up?! Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Leopoldo loses Francisco and manages to escape with the help of friends. Leticia confesses to Lorenzo that she is confused by her feelings and asks for a break. Danilo Dantas reveals to Eugênio that he never had an affair with Dirce and that he fell for a coup by Úrsula. Bento manages to move his legs and believes he will be able to return to Brazil. Cipriano sets up a scandal at the casino and removes Emília from the place. Matias questions Violeta’s absence, who traveled with Eugênio. Heloísa feels sick. Olivia reveals to Leonidas that she was adopted. Sueli and Joaquim set up against Rafael in the presence of Isadora.
