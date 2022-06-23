“Everton Ribeiro Reserve”; Grêmio prepares request and wants Flamengo midfielder to release Ferreira to Cariocas

Tricolor can take advantage of the market opportunity and negotiate a player who is currently in the medical department

Right-back Edilson was hired by Grêmio for the Serie B dispute to add experience and quality to the tricolor cast. However, so far, the winger has played little and has taken the field on rare occasions due to injuries and physical problems, which will make the Immortal go after a right-back in the July transfer window, which opens from the 18th.

The vice president of football at the Club, Denis Abrahão, admitted conversations with Mário Fernandes, who played for CSKA, from Russia, but the former Grêmio will not be a reinforcement of Tricolor. “He (Mario Fernandes) told me that this year he will not play, he wants to take a sabbatical and will have a child”, regretted Dennis, who put ‘on the table’ the conditions to seek new reinforcements.

“If we paint players for free or within our conditions, we will look for them. We are attentive to the market. Guild needs two more reinforcements, because two are practically settled”, said the leader, who ended up implying that Rodinei, from Flamengo, is a long way off.