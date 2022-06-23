Ex-BBB Jessi communicates that she made a dream come true for her mother and gets emotional: “That was a priority”

Last Tuesday night (21st), Jessilane Alves, participant of BBB 22, disclosed to her followers that she managed to fulfill another dream after leaving the global reality. the biology teacher told that made a health plan for your motherwho needs more specialized medical care due to a history of aneurysms.

“I want to share very good news with you, which was a dream that I had already talked about at BBB. This week, I managed to get a health plan for my mother. Given the health problems she already had, for me, that was a priority”declared on his Twitter account, which has almost 300 thousand followers.

In the statement, the ex-sister made a point of highlighting the importance of SUS, which helped her mother throughout the treatment in the past. “I also want to emphasize the importance of SUS in our lives, all treatment of aneurysms she did there, we continue to defend and fight for SUS and also for better service provision by the plans!”, she said.

Not long ago, Jessi claimed that, even with the fame after the BBB, his financial life did not change much. She said she didn’t get rich and needs to chase after a good salary. The teacher ended up being the last woman eliminated from the global reality, finishing in seventh position.