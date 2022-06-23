Ex-husband of Simaria speaks about separation and says that singer distorted information – É Hit

Vicente Escrigex-husband of simaria, spoke – for the first time – after the divorce with the singer. The businessman issued an official note, which was read on Record TV’s “Balanço Geral”. In addition to defending himself, the Spaniard points out that the sertaneja distorted information in interviews.

“It was with absolute dismay that Mr. Vicente learned that Ms. Simaria Mendes would have disclosed, including in an exclusive interview, facts discussed in the midst of a process that she is processing in secrecy of Justice ”, began the note.

Statement by Vicente Escrig Former teammate of Simaria In addition to vilifying the secrecy that covers the aforementioned facts, Simaria affronted the most serious interests of the common children, giving publicity and media exposure to the issue that should remain confined to the family environment.

Finally, the businessman declared that he will not detail the case further. “Although all the information is not consistent with reality, they were, in fact, distorted by Simaria in order to enlist public opinion for his own benefit, Mr. of the children, will not manifest”, concluded the note.

The report requested a statement from the advice of sisters Simone and Simaria on the subject, but until the publication of this article there was no response.