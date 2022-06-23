Ex-The Voice Brasil arrested for domestic violence in the US | celebrities

reproduction Ex-The Voice Brasil was arrested

The singer Alexandre Mussi Pereira, known as Xanndy, was arrested this Tuesday in Deerfield Beach, in the United States. The 41-year-old artist is accused of domestic violence.

Xanndy is being held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has had bail set at US$ 1.5 thousand (equivalent to R$ 7.7 thousand). The singer is suspected of having committed assaults inside the Barracuda Seafood and Grill, which sells Brazilian food in Florida.

The establishment belongs to Xanddy’s partner, businesswoman Andrea Cardinalli. In a statement, the restaurant classified the case as an isolated event that will not interfere with the operation of the establishment.

“Barracuda Seafood and Grill, out of respect for its customers and friends, comes through this note to repudiate any act of domestic violence,” the statement reads.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

The Voice



Xanddy participated in the fourth edition of The Voice Brasil program, in 2015. On the occasion, he sang the song “Meu Bem Querer”, by Djavan. The performance video has over 52 million views on YouTube.

The singer is from Niterói (RJ). As a teenager, he lived in Santos (SP), where he met football players, including Neymar and Robinho.