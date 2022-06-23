Fans condemn prejudiced chants during Atlético-MG and Flamengo on Globo

During game broadcast andbetween Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo, valid clash for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Rede Globo showed an excerpt from Mineirão in which Galo fans sang prejudiced songs towards the red-black fans in the stadium. The moment did not sound good on social media, many fans repudiated the situation and criticized the broadcaster.

We hope that the homophobic and misogynistic screams, chanted by Atlético’s fans for several minutes, are on Mr. Luiz Flavio de Oliveira. In the middle of 2022 and this happening in a football stadium. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/eMqhUrUGEG — Fla column | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) June 23, 2022

In the 14th minute of the second stage, five minutes after Atlético-MG’s second goal, Galo fans sang a prejudiced song for the Flamenguistas present at Mineirão. The song is a parody of ‘Raça Amor e Paixão’, one of the most traditional songs of the red-black fans. Many netizens contested Rede Globo for showing the act in its broadcast:

These homophobic chants from the Atlético Mineiro fans are very annoying, I can’t help but scorn them. — Just Benitez (@Just Benitez50) June 23, 2022

A song full of prejudices in loud and clear for STJD to say that the audio is inconclusive and that’s why there’s no way to punish it, see… — furtadoᶜʳᶠ 🔴⚫ (@tiagobotini) June 23, 2022

Atlético-MG fans chant homophobic chants for 90 minutes against Flamengo. Globo even caught the exact moment when the Atletico fans sang “You are a team of put*, viad* and thief”. @roddunshee ? pic.twitter.com/cFYfUhcfqI — I’m Red-Black at Heart (@sourubronegrooo) June 23, 2022

It lasted 10 seconds, with a closed camera, showing homophobic and misogynistic chants and treating the scene as a “provocation” according to the narrator. 10 seconds. With camera closed. On open TV. For all Brazil https://t.co/6zdiDywtOa — Bruno (@brunocpl01) June 23, 2022

Globo is very friendly with “diversity” and fierce against racism increasing the sound for homophobic and racist chants of the giant Atlético MG fans. 👍🏼 — Marcos 👹 (@sanchmarcusutd) June 23, 2022

Rede Globo has not yet commented on the case.

With the result this Wednesday (22), in Belo Horizonte, Galo will play for a draw in the game in Rio de Janeiro. A win by a goal difference from Flamengo will take the decision to the penalty shootout.

The return will be at Maracanã, on July 13. Before, the teams play three rounds of the Brasileirão and the round of 16 of the Libertadores: Galo faces Emelec (EQU); Flamengo duels with Tolima (COL).