Fans condemn prejudiced chants during Atlético-MG and Flamengo on Globo

During game broadcast andbetween Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo, valid clash for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Rede Globo showed an excerpt from Mineirão in which Galo fans sang prejudiced songs towards the red-black fans in the stadium. The moment did not sound good on social media, many fans repudiated the situation and criticized the broadcaster.

In the 14th minute of the second stage, five minutes after Atlético-MG’s second goal, Galo fans sang a prejudiced song for the Flamenguistas present at Mineirão. The song is a parody of ‘Raça Amor e Paixão’, one of the most traditional songs of the red-black fans. Many netizens contested Rede Globo for showing the act in its broadcast:

Rede Globo has not yet commented on the case.

With the result this Wednesday (22), in Belo Horizonte, Galo will play for a draw in the game in Rio de Janeiro. A win by a goal difference from Flamengo will take the decision to the penalty shootout.

The return will be at Maracanã, on July 13. Before, the teams play three rounds of the Brasileirão and the round of 16 of the Libertadores: Galo faces Emelec (EQU); Flamengo duels with Tolima (COL).

