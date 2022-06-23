Fans fill event with Vasco players: “I’m part of this family”, says Conceição | vasco

A Wednesday without Vasco’s game, but not without the meeting between fans and players. That night, Vasco residents packed a mall in Recreio, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, to meet defender Anderson Conceição, left-back Edimar and striker Figueiredo.

– It’s very special, Vasco’s fans always make the difference, this approach is very good. We will continue looking for victories to distance ourselves from the fifth place and get closer to our goal and first place – said Figueiredo.

With many lines for photos and autographs, the athletes had the opportunity to feel the heat of the crowd two days away from another important game in Serie B, at 7 pm on Friday, against Operário-PR, in São Januário. Anderson Conceição felt at home.

– We find this affection wherever we go and it’s very special, because I’m also from Vasco and I’m part of this family. We’ve been going through a good phase, working hard and bringing the crowd closer. Even more that my family is from Vasco too, I like it a lot, I wear the shirt, I am from Vasco at heart, we have to enjoy these moments – said Conceição, who added:

– There is no easy game in Serie B, opponents always make it difficult, we will play at home with a full pot, but we have to be calm to make a good match and win the three points. Our team is in a very good tune on the field, everyone helping each other, the good campaign is thanks to the collective.

At 36 years old, Edimar has already had many experiences in football, but he guarantees that he found in Vasco an environment different from anything he had ever lived. The left-back, who like the team is having a good time on the field, was also quite harassed by the fans.

– Very cool to feel this affection, it’s unique, practically stopping a mall on a Wednesday. What fans have done for us is impressive and we hope to give back more and more on the pitch and give our lives for this club – said the full-back.

– Throughout my career this is a unique moment that I’m living, it’s a passionate crowd. Friday the least we can do is walk in with blood in our eyes. Sometimes we don’t control the result, but what we do on the field, yes. We will strive to make Vasco move up the division – concluded Edimar.

São Januário or Maracanã?

The good phase of the team, which is the vice-leader of Serie B and the only unbeaten in the competition, attracts the fans to the stadium, so much so that the high demand has already made the club send a game at Maracanã and ask to play against Sport, on the 3rd of July, also on the main stage of carioca football. For the players, the location doesn’t matter, as the fan has been present everywhere.

– São Januário or Maracanã, for me it doesn’t change, our fans are with us in both stadiums – highlighted Figueiredo.

The 22 thousand tickets for the game against Operário-PR, in São Januário, were sold out in 24 hours.

– The atmosphere at Maracanã that day was wonderful, it will stay in our memory, but São Januário is our home, our hostile territory and Friday will be crowded, the party will be beautiful – said Anderson Conceição.

The board intends to send more matches at Maracanã until the end of the season, but has encountered resistance from the concessionaire, which vetoed the request for the game against Sport. Vasco requested reconsideration and asked the consortium to respond by Thursday night.

