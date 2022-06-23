Fast Shop says it was the target of an ‘unauthorized access’ attempt and that website and app were temporarily down | Economy

Fast Shop confirmed that it suffered an unauthorized access attempt to the company’s systems and that, for this reason, the website and the network app were temporarily offline this Thursday (23).

The company said, however, that its internet services “are now restored and operating normally” and that all stores are open and operating regularly across the country.

Fast Shop added that “the entire information base of the company is under strict security processes and there has been no evidence of damage to our customers’ data.”

A post on the Fast Shop Twitter account had announced the temporary closure of all stores in the chain and the postponement of orders placed over the internet, and apologized for the inconvenience.

Two previous posts indicated that the Fastshop Twitter account was hacked. In these posts, the author claims to have gained access to the company’s systems. See below:

Check out the entire Fast Shop press release: