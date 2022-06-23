Fed’s Commitment to Fight Inflation Is ‘Unconditional’, Says Powell

The chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, assured that the institution’s commitment to fighting inflation is “unconditional”. During a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, he repeated his speech yesterday in the Senate and admitted that we “clearly underestimated” inflation in the past.

Powell attributed current US inflation largely to stronger-than-expected demand. According to him, it is undoubtedly possible to contain inflation without causing unemployment, but “there is a risk” that the rate will increase. In any case, the current job market in the country is currently very heated, at an “unsustainable” level, in the opinion of the authority.

The president of the Central Bank of the United States also said that, given the recent rise in energy prices, the Fed’s task of seeking a “soft landing” in the US economy becomes “more challenging”.

For him, in any case, the country’s economy at the moment is “very strong”.

Powell also assessed that financial markets have been working well, with banks “in a solid position”.

In his assessment, the markets understood the Fed’s balance sheet reduction plan and are well positioned in this context.

The official also said that the Treasuries market can go through this process of reducing the Fed’s balance sheet without problems.

