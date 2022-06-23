Felipão softens Athletico’s advantage after beating Bahia and intends to save holders in the Brazilian | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari assessed that the 2-1 Athletico victory against Bahia , on Wednesday night, at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova, is not a big advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The red-black commander also admitted that he will save holders for the weekend, in the Brasileirão game.

The Hurricane left behind the score, with a goal from Lucas Mugni, but turned around in the first half. Khellven provided assists for Christian and Pedro Rocha to secure the victory.

In the second half, Rocha and Khellven started with kicks from outside the area. The best opportunity came from Pedrinho after a table with Matheus Babi, who stopped in a good defense by Danilo Fernandes. Goalkeeper Bento only made one save at the beginning of the final stage.

The return game against Bahia is scheduled for July 12, Tuesday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. Athletico play for any win or draw to advance. A loss by one goal takes the decision to penalties.

It does not give us the possibility to think that we are classified. I want to give this message to the fans. Do not think that it is already defined. Bahia was a fierce team, which had possibilities. Due to an inattention, we took it and had to run after it. — Felipão, in a press conference

1 of 1 Felipão, in the match Bahia x Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão, in the match Bahia x Athletico — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

The red-black coach has already said that he will make changes to the team to face Bragantino on Saturday, at home. Felipão said that some holders, without naming names, need a break and this match is ideal for the strategy. Khellven and David Terans are some of them.

The main reason for such an attitude is the match after Massa Bruta. Athletico faces Libertad in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16 on Tuesday, in Baixada.

In Brazilian, we have some fat to burn. Some players are in a more difficult phase of recovery and need a little more time. The team will be a little different, but with all the conditions to win. — Felipe

