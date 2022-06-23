Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio show maternity and generate suspicion

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis show maternity and explain if their baby was born

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband is also an actor Cassio Reis, appeared on the afternoon of this Wednesday (22), together visiting corridors of a maternity hospital. On the occasion, the couple shared a record of their visit to the hospital, which is located in an upscale neighborhood of the capital of São Paulo.

The actors took a tour of the maternity facilities and told details of what the long-awaited delivery of their first child will be like. In the caption of the publication, the actress mentioned that she seeks security in the most special moment in a woman’s life – that of generating a life.

“We seek the same things when having our children: security, tranquility and comfort. The maternity must have a multi-professional team on call 24 hours a day and to deal with highly complex care, have an adult and neonatal ICU that offers a cozy environment and have stress reduction programs for babies, fetal medicine, 24-hour blood, laboratory and equipment for diagnostic imaging so as not to delay an emergency intervention. With trained professionals, the support of science and for the happiest moment of our lives”, he concluded. Fernanda Vasconcelloswho told why he chose the hospital to take care of the delivery of his baby.

In the comments, fans and admirers of the couple, praised the choice of celebrities and left thousands of loving messages to the two. Some fans said: “May God enlighten you at the time of delivery.”, wished a fan. Another snapped, “Beautiful!! It’s almost… God Bless!”. And yet a third added, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment with us! Very happy!”, were some comments left by fans.

Recently Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis left fans delighted by publishing a beautiful declaration of love in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The two emerge hugging in a beautiful atmosphere of romance looking at the horizon in a beautiful paradise landscape.

