FIFA will change rules and Hulk has a better chance of going to the World Cup

FIFA should confirm in the coming days that the Qatar Cup will be the first with 26 athletes called up by national team. In addition, coaches will be able to count on 15 players on the bench in each match, being able to make up to 5 substitutions in the game.

The rule change came after FIFA listened to the coaches of nearly all 32 teams qualified for the Qatar Cup. The coach Tite was one of those who declared support for the increase in the maximum number of players called up for the World Cup .

Until the last World Cup, in 2018, in Russia, the maximum number of athletes allowed was 23 athletes. With the addition of 3 players, who may return to be part of the plans of coach Tite, of the Brazilian team, is striker Hulk, from Atlético.

Tite already admitted that he would summon Hulk

In May, in an interview with the podcast “Fala, Brasólho”, led by Fred, from the channel Desimpedidos, Tite assumed that he could, yes, summon the Galo striker as long as they pointed out that he would take it off the list.





Top scorer in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship with 19 goals, if called up for the Qatar Cup, striker Hulk, from Atlético, would play in the World Cup in November, aged 36.

After a meteoric 2021 at Atlético, Hulk continues to be featured in the 2022 Rooster. In 26 games, he scored 20 times, in addition to making 4 assists for a goal.

In August 2021, Hulk was called up by Tite for Brazil’s three World Cup Qualifier games against Chile, Argentina and Peru. The Galo striker only had the opportunity to play in the match against Peru, which Brazil won 2-0. He didn’t score.

In 49 games for the Brazilian national team since 2009, Hulk has scored 11 goals, all of them in friendly matches.