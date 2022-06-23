Fight between Corinthians and So Paulo fans ends with one dead in Grande SP

A fight in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday ended in tragedy in the city of Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo. After an ambush by two cars with São Paulo on a bus of Corinthians fans returning from Neo Química Arena, a supporter of the Morumbi club was beaten and killed.

The confusion took place on Avenida Presidente Vargas, one of the main avenues in Itapevi. The police were called at 1:46 am this Thursday to attend to the occurrence that “a fan was injured”. Samu was called to assist him. According to the PM press room, he could not resist and died.

It all started, according to the PM, when two cars would have closed a bus full of Corinthians fans. Then, according to initial information, the occupants of the car began to damage the bus.

The action of the group of cars ended up shattering some of the windows of the collective vehicle and injuring occupants, which provoked the reaction. Seven Corinthians fans were injured by shrapnel. a video of G1 shows a dozen opposing fans facing Corinthians, several with pieces of wood in their hands.

Corinthians fans then got off the bus and a fight with the occupants of the cars started and the young man ended up as the main target. The PM took about 70 fans to the central police station in Itapevi to be heard.

