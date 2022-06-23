FII BTRA11 will reduce dividends after invested farm asks for judicial recovery; bottom drops 6%

After becoming aware of the request for judicial recovery of the Vianmancel farm, in Nova Maringá (MT), the BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas fund (BTRA11) faces another session of strong fall on the Stock Exchange. The portfolio shares opened the day down 6%. In the previous session, the shares plummeted 16%.

The fall in the fund’s price began after the disclosure of a material fact, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (22), which confirmed the situation of those responsible for the farm, acquired in August 2021 by BTRA11. “The fund became aware of the existence of a request for judicial recovery filed by the holders of the right to use the surface of the properties”, says the document.

The management of BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas says it has not had access to other details of the judicial recovery process, given that the action runs in secrecy.

According to the BP Money portal, fund managers met virtually with investors and measured the first impacts of the problem. Initially, the management foresees a reduction of up to R$ 0.24 per share in the distribution of dividends.

Last month, BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas deposited BRL 0.94 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0.92%.

According to the management report, the Vianmancel farm – identified as Milton Cella – covers an area of ​​3,148 hectares and corresponds to 24% of the fund’s equity value. The space is currently used for growing grain.

Last year, BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas acquired the Vianmancel farm – specialized in the production of corn and solja – for R$81 million.

Under the contract, the former owner would occupy the space for a period of ten years in exchange for a monthly remuneration of R$ 742 thousand, an amount that would be adjusted annually by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

At the time of the deal, the fund’s management team estimated that the acquisition would increase the fund’s dividend distribution by up to BRL 0.22 per share.

In addition to the Vianmancel farm, the BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas portfolio also has five other properties, four in Mato Grosso and one in Bahia, totaling an area of ​​10,079 hectares. The fund currently has 14,012 shareholders.

