Filó and José Leôncio humiliate Tadeu in front of Tenório and pawn takes a drastic decision

In the next chapters of Pantanal, José Leôncio and Filó will not approve the marriage of Guta and Tadeu

In the soap opera wetland, Phylum (Dira Paes) is the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) and the housewife did everything to make the boy believe he was the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), however, in the next chapters the firstborn of the girl will discover her false paternity and will not absorb the information well.

In addition to dealing with novelty, José Leoncio and Phylum will attend the farm tenorio (Murilo Benício), to arrange the marriage between Thaddeus and gutta (Julia Dalavi). Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will host a big dinner with the intention of acquiring the sympathy of her daughter’s future in-laws, but things don’t go as expected.

This is because, to everyone’s surprise, José and Phylum they don’t think their son’s marriage is a good idea. The pawn’s parents believe that the union of the two has everything to go wrong. Thaddeus he will feel humiliated by his own family and takes a drastic decision. So, he will pack his bags and leave the farm where he grew up straight to his father-in-law’s land. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

Guta opens the game

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandgives TV Globo, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will get back together with Tadeu (José Loreto) after another hot meeting between the couple. The relationship, which goes through ups and downs, will gain another component: the revelation that Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) was involved with his brother Marcelo (Lucas Neto) in the past.