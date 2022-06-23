Final Fantasy 16 is the spectacular game that is due to PS5

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16, spoke to the PlayStation Blog and left some high praise for PlayStation 5, the console where the new and highly anticipated game from Square Enix will be available at launch, something that will happen next summer.

Yoshida was asked about opportunities that the PlayStation 5 allows beyond what would be possible on a last-gen console and spoke not only of the loadings, but also of the visuals that he assures are of an impressive quality.

“With the increase in processing power, we can obviously make the visuals even richer, but it’s the super-fast loading times that impress me,” says Yoshida.

“In Final Fantasy 16, you jump directly from a story cutscene to real-time battles and return to cutscenes without any loading times, allowing gameplay to flow at great speed. ”

“Only thanks to the power of PlayStation 5 can we make Final Fantasy 16 the roller coaster ride that it is.”

Yoshida thus leaves great praise for the Sony console and certainly his words sound exciting, but it would be nice to be able to play Final Fantasy 16 without knowing that there is still a year to go.