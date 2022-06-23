find out if you have money to receive from the government

the calendar of extraordinary FGTS withdrawal has already come to an end, allowing 42 million workers to have access to a balance of up to R$ 1 thousand from linked accounts. But what few people know is that there are other ways to redeem the resources of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Check out!

Withdrawal PIS/Pasep 2019 and 2020

Those who lost the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the years 2019 and 2020 can still redeem the amounts, which can reach R$ 1,100 and R$ 1,212, respectively. Withdrawal of funds can be done until December 29th.

The consultation to find out if you are entitled to one of the rounds, or both, is done through the Digital Work Card application or by phone 158.

In the case of withdrawal of the 2019 base year allowance, the request for reissue can be made at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor or by sending an email to [email protected] (Instead of the “uf”, the worker simply puts the acronym of the state in which he resides).

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The funds are intended for workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988, but who at the time did not redeem the money from the old PIS/Pasep quota. The modality applies both to those who worked in the private sector and in the public sphere.

According to the government, the forgotten amount reaches R$ 23.5 billion, which can be consulted via the FGTS application, which is where money was sent after the PIS/Pasep fund was extinguished.

In case of death of the account holder, heirs or dependents can withdraw the money. The amounts vary and can exceed the average of R$ 3 thousand.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Another option to guarantee an extra income is through the FGTS birthday withdrawal. Through this modality, the worker can withdraw part of the accumulated balance once a year from active or inactive accounts.

Check out the 2022 birthday loot calendar:

Birthday month Payment between January January 3rd and March 31st February February 1st and April 29th March March 2nd and May 31st April April 1st and June 30th May May 2 and July 29 June June 1st and August 31st July July 1st and September 30th August August 1st and October 31st September September 1st and November 30th October October 3rd and December 30th November November 1st and January 31st, 2023 December December 1st and February 28th, 2023

Regarding the amount, the maximum amount to be withdrawn depends on the accumulated balance. Check out:

Value | allowed withdrawal | additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% of the balance – Between BRL 500.01 and BRL 1,000 40% of the balance BRL 50 Between BRL 1,000.01 and BRL 5,000 30% of the balance BRL 150 Between BRL 5,000.01 and BRL 10,000 20% of the balance BRL 650 Between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,000 15% of the balance BRL 1,150 Between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,000 10% of the balance BRL 1,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% of the balance BRL 2,900

Access to the birthday loot needs adhesion on the part of the worker. The request is available on the FGTS application or website.