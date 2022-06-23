find out if you have money to receive from the government

the calendar of extraordinary FGTS withdrawal has already come to an end, allowing 42 million workers to have access to a balance of up to R$ 1 thousand from linked accounts. But what few people know is that there are other ways to redeem the resources of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Check out!

Read more: New FGTS withdrawal in July may exceed R$ 3,900; see how it will be done

Withdrawal PIS/Pasep 2019 and 2020

Those who lost the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the years 2019 and 2020 can still redeem the amounts, which can reach R$ 1,100 and R$ 1,212, respectively. Withdrawal of funds can be done until December 29th.

The consultation to find out if you are entitled to one of the rounds, or both, is done through the Digital Work Card application or by phone 158.

In the case of withdrawal of the 2019 base year allowance, the request for reissue can be made at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor or by sending an email to [email protected] (Instead of the “uf”, the worker simply puts the acronym of the state in which he resides).

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The funds are intended for workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988, but who at the time did not redeem the money from the old PIS/Pasep quota. The modality applies both to those who worked in the private sector and in the public sphere.

According to the government, the forgotten amount reaches R$ 23.5 billion, which can be consulted via the FGTS application, which is where money was sent after the PIS/Pasep fund was extinguished.

In case of death of the account holder, heirs or dependents can withdraw the money. The amounts vary and can exceed the average of R$ 3 thousand.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Another option to guarantee an extra income is through the FGTS birthday withdrawal. Through this modality, the worker can withdraw part of the accumulated balance once a year from active or inactive accounts.

Check out the 2022 birthday loot calendar:

Birthday month Payment between
JanuaryJanuary 3rd and March 31st
FebruaryFebruary 1st and April 29th
MarchMarch 2nd and May 31st
AprilApril 1st and June 30th
MayMay 2 and July 29
JuneJune 1st and August 31st
JulyJuly 1st and September 30th
AugustAugust 1st and October 31st
SeptemberSeptember 1st and November 30th
OctoberOctober 3rd and December 30th
NovemberNovember 1st and January 31st, 2023
DecemberDecember 1st and February 28th, 2023

Regarding the amount, the maximum amount to be withdrawn depends on the accumulated balance. Check out:

Value| allowed withdrawal| additional installment
Up to BRL 50050% of the balance
Between BRL 500.01 and BRL 1,00040% of the balanceBRL 50
Between BRL 1,000.01 and BRL 5,00030% of the balanceBRL 150
Between BRL 5,000.01 and BRL 10,00020% of the balanceBRL 650
Between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,00015% of the balanceBRL 1,150
Between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,00010% of the balanceBRL 1,900
Above BRL 20,000.015% of the balanceBRL 2,900

Access to the birthday loot needs adhesion on the part of the worker. The request is available on the FGTS application or website.

