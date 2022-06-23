Fla-Flu duo vetoes Vasco x Sport at Maracanã; Rival calls for reconsideration

Consórcio Maracanã, together with the duo Fla-Flu, which manages the stadium in partnership, vetoed the holding of the game between Vasco and Sport, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship, at the stadium. In a statement, the rival countered the administrators’ allegations and asked for a reconsideration of the decision.

One of the reasons for the refusal is the fact that there is already a match scheduled for Maracanã for less than 24 hours beforehand. Fluminense and Corinthians face each other on Saturday, July 2nd, at 4:30 pm, while Vasco and Sport play on Sunday, July 3, at 4:00 pm. Check out excerpts from the note:

“This “rule” was apparently only created to justify the refusal to hold the match between Vasco da Gama against Sport at Maracanã. In a brief survey carried out by the club, it was found that the fact is recurrent in Maracanã, especially in games involving CR Flamengo or Fluminense FC, including in the current season of the Brazilian Championship. In a period from October 11 to 17, 2020, four games took place in just seven days. This justification cannot be accepted as reasonable. The curtailment of Vasco da Gama’s right to work at Maracanã configures, once again, the lack of equality of conditions for the use of the stadium by the great clubs of Rio de Janeiro, which directly violates the provisions of the precarious term of permission for use signed. with the State Government”.

“Taking into account the importance of the game (second against fifth place in the B series, in direct dispute for access to the A series), in the public success that was the Vasco x Cruzeiro game (including caravans and tours of fans coming from all over the world). regions of the country), moving the economy, generating revenue and income for individual entrepreneurs and for the State, Vasco da Gama repudiates the attempt to prevent a greater number of its fans from being able to accompany the club with the use of public equipment that capacity three times greater than the São Januário stadium and is awaiting a new manifestation of the Maracanã Consortium”.