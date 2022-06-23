Fluminense lineup: after 13 games, Diniz should repeat the team for the first time against Cruzeiro | fluminense

After 13 games and 13 different lineups, for reasons of embezzlement or technical option, Fernando Diniz should repeat the team for the first time on Thursday night against Cruzeiro, at 19:00 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, for the first leg. of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The coach will have the entire group at his disposal, with the exception of defender Luan Freitas, who underwent knee surgery in March and had previously been taking turns between the professional and under-23 squads.

1 of 3 Diniz talks with Felipe Melo at training this Wednesday — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Diniz talks with Felipe Melo in training this Wednesday — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Diniz ended the preparation for the match in closed training this Wednesday morning at CT Carlos Castilho. Felipe Melo and Cris Silva, recovered from pain in the right knee, have returned to training normally and should be related, but the trend is for the coach to keep Nonato and Caio Paulista in the team, with the improvised striker on the left side.

The probable lineup of Flu has: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Arias and Cano.

After passing through Vila Nova-GO in the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense faces Cruzeiro in the dispute for a spot in the quarterfinals, a stage where Tricolor reached last year. The first game is this Thursday at Maracanã, but the return match will only be on July 12, at Mineirão. Remembering that the qualified goal, scored away from home, is no longer in the tournament as a tiebreaker.

