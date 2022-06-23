Focused on Petrobras (PETR4), export taxation hits the mark PetroRio (PRIO3), 3R (RRRP3) and other oil companies

Even if the focus of government and congressional measures to try to make fuel cheaper are aimed at reaching Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), its effects have hit the other companies in the sector listed on the stock exchange.

Previously among the biggest highs on the stock market, since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which made oil prices skyrocket in the international market, leading to the appreciation of their shares, the “junior” oil companies – as they are known – began to lose value. , with the risks of intervention in the sector.

The main fear is that the taxation of oil exports to contain the rise in fuels. Intervening in Petrobras’ pricing policy has been proving to be difficult, given its statute and the State-Owned Companies Law, this would be the way out to raise revenue and try to lower prices in the domestic market.

Not by chance, in the last 30 days, the common shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) fell, respectively, 21.6%, 16.8% and 12.5%, while those from Enauta (ENAT3) dropped 17.2%.

In the same period, Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) fell by 23% and 24.6%, respectively.

“The possibility of taxing oil exports was raised largely because Petrobras is a major exporter,” explains Patrick Conrad, commodities analyst at Western Asset.

“This measure, however, cannot be specific to the state-owned company. It would have to cover the entire sector, including the so-called companies juniorswhich also sell a lot abroad”, he added.

Oil price drop

Additionally, another pressure factor is found in the price retraction itself, in recent days, due to concerns about a global recession process. On the eighth day of this month, a barrel of Brent reached US$ 123.50 – the highest value since March this year, at the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday, the price of oil traded on the London Stock Exchange fell to around US$ 110. Thus, the variation of Brent in the last 30 days is negative by 3.4%. Thus, there is no way to dissociate the recent fall in the value of companies from the devaluation of the commodity, but this is well below the lows recorded by shares.

Brazil, in theory, is a country that produces more oil than it consumes. However, companies that extract this commodity here have to export most of their production to keep their business running, which is explained by the fact that the local refining capacity is smaller than what is needed to supply the domestic market.

“The Brazilian refining park was built in the seventies and was prepared to refine lighter oils, unlike most of what is extracted here”, explains Conrad. “We export our oil because, in any case, we would not be able to make it fit for consumption using our infrastructure”.

If refining oil in Brazil is not an option, companies, in the case of the approval of higher taxes, will have their profitability impacted.

3R Petroleum, in its latest quarterly report, said, for example, that it plans to soon export around 91% of all its oil production. Between January and March of this year, this oil company recorded total revenue of R$ 375 million. If it already exported 91% of all its production between January and March this year, R$ 341.2 million would come from sales abroad – a tax on this front, then, would have a strong weight on its profitability.

“When we talk about companies juniors, there is an even greater difficulty. Almost all local refineries, even with the recent opening, are supplied by Petrobras. It remains for companies like 3R Petroleum or PetroRio to make their off takes abroad”, explains Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “And they already do this with a discount level greater than what Petrobras charges”.

In addition to being able to sell less to Brazilian refineries, the juniors, because they operate mature fields, they have “lower quality” oil compared to the commodity that Petrobras obtains in the pre-salt fields.

“To the juniors, there is less discretion when allocating the products produced. They are more reliant on shipping their productions out. When we talk about export tariffs, this is bad for these companies”, puts Arbetman in context. “In a macro way, this is not attractive either. It would remove investments in this sector, which is one of the driving forces of the country”.

For this reason, any noise of comments of this type, despite not even having been defined a rate, is enough to scare investors.

Experts disagree on the possibility of taxing exports

“The market felt it. Investors saw the threat of taxing oil exports with a very negative bias and stocks plummeted”, comments Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research.

For Barbosa, however, raising taxes on exports will not necessarily be easy for the Federal Government.

As already mentioned, such a measure would not only impact Petrobras or Brazilian companies, but also the entire sector. “This should also leak into the world’s major oil companies. Chevron, Total, Exxon, BP. These are companies that explore the pre-salt layer and already pay a lot of taxes to the government. Taxing more may be a shot in the foot, as it should reduce their investments in Brazil, which, in the future, will reduce the taxes earned in the sector,” he explains.

The Western manager corroborates the view: for Patrick Conrad, the measure makes investments less profitable and tends to make investments dwindle. “It creates legal uncertainty. Investors and companies will look more skeptically when investing in oil production in Brazil,” he points out.

For Conrad, the measure could still make Brazil lose its timing in oil exploration, as the world is moving, albeit slowly, towards a renewable energy matrix.

This long-term view should bring resistance to the approval of export taxes within the government itself. In addition, companies are expected to put pressure on them so that higher taxes don’t get off the ground.

Despite being a measure that will have negative impacts on Brazil’s oil sector in the long term, however, there are experts who see export taxation as more likely than other proposals circulating – such as the end of international parity in prices charged by the Petrobras.

“Taxing exports is not something simple, it is something that will be resisted by the sector. But of all the measures in progress, such as the Petrobras CPI or the stabilization fund, raising taxes on exports, in my view, is the easiest measure to pass”, says Frederico Nobre, commodities analyst at Warren Brasil.

According to Nobre, the fact that the elections are approaching reduces the time for the Federal Government to act on other fronts. Changes to Petrobras’ statutes or the creation of a fund require congressional approvals, while raising taxes on oil exports can be done through a Provisional Measure, with a single stroke of the president’s pen.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, stated that it is time to discuss taxation on oil exports and profits.

“Despite being historically pro-markets, some members of the Government are signaling that it might be interesting to carry out extraordinary and provisional measures”, comments Nobre. “Surcharges on oil forever would scare away resources from a sector that needs a lot of investments, but being a temporary measure, it is possible that it will pass, the most likely among those discussed”.

Political risk does not necessarily make companies uninteresting

While analysts differ on whether or not the tax on oil exports will pass, they continue to see companies like PetroRio, 3R Petroleum and PetroRecôncavo as attractive.

For the Warren expert, who sees a high chance that an interim measure will increase taxes on oil exports, these companies, in any case, have a very low cost of production.

“Today you see PetroRio, 3R and PetroRecôncavo with a production cost per barrel (lifting cost) close to US$ 10″, comments Nobre. “They would suffer more than Petrobras, surcharges would certainly be a problem, but they would still be profitable.”

At juniors today they still do not have a strong dividend policy and use their profits, however, to reinvest in their own operations. “This will have an impact, in structural terms, on future investment opportunities”, says the specialist. “It’s not a good thing, but I also don’t see it as the end of the world.”

Bruce Barbosa, from Nord, does not see approval of more taxes as easy, despite signaling that, with the elections approaching, Congress should “launch new projects without head or tail, with a focus on populism”. Even so, he also remains optimistic about the companies juniors of oil. “They were already cheap and they are even cheaper now and have been showing very good results buying Petrobras’ mature fields”, she says.

For Ativa, a higher tax, although negative, also does not make PetroRio, the company under cover of the house, unattractive – mainly because the company has several possible triggers up in the near future. “There is Wahoo to start operating, the Frade revitalization project, the Albacora Leste and Albacora fields. Anyway, there’s a valuation discounted,” says Arbetman.

