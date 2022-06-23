for experts, pandemic risk is small

posted on 6/22/2022 4:31 pm / updated on 6/22/2022 4:49 pm



The world has faced an increase in confirmed cases of monkeypox. The infectious disease is transmitted by the Monkeypox virus, which was identified in 1958 in a laboratory in Denmark. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox affects 42 countries. In Brazil, there are already 11 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Last Tuesday (21), the Health Department notified the first suspected case of the disease in the Federal District. The patient is in the age group of 20 to 29 years. In a note, the SES reported that the DF is prepared to deal with the situation. “As soon as the first cases were registered in Brazil, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the DF issued an epidemiological alert to primary care units and hospitals in the public and private networks,” he said.

To Mail, infectious disease specialist Joana D’arc Gonçalves explained that, after the disease is suspected, the material is collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen). “Usually it’s a test that comes out in a few hours,” she says. The specialist emphasizes that the investigation and possible confirmation of the case is important for taking other measures, such as the search for people who had recent contact with the infected.

According to Hermerson Luz, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital da Forças Armadas (HFA), the lethality of monkeypox is less than 1%. The specialist also points out that the disease is more dangerous in young children. “They don’t have an immune system prepared to have contact with the virus, so they tend to have a worse condition”, he explains.

After contact with an infected person, the incubation period for the virus varies from 3 to 15 days, and smallpox transmission is less efficient compared to covid-19. “The risk of a pandemic is very small, as transmission only occurs with closer and more intimate contact, and with prolonged coexistence”, he adds. Infectologist Joana D’arc also assures that, according to current scientific understanding, the monkeypox virus is more stable, that is, the possibility of mutation is lower.





In addition to touching skin lesions, contagion also occurs through direct contact with droplets expelled by the infected person when talking or coughing, and through patients’ clothes or towels.

Virus was found in semen

On Monday (13), scientists reported that the monkeypox virus was found in the semen of patients in Italy. Infectologist Joana D’arc points out that the discovery raises the possibility of yet another route of transmission: sexual. Although the level of lethality is low, the specialist emphasizes that the moment is an alert for the necessary care. “Usually people tend to have complications from secondary infections,” she says. Even though it is rare, the infectologist explains that it is possible for the patient to develop an associated bacterial infection or even progress to meningitis or pneumonia.

The specialist also clarifies the observation of the highest rate of the virus in homosexuals. “There is a type of population that seeks more health services”, points out the infectologist. About when it is necessary to seek medical attention, Joana advises that from the moment of suspicion of symptoms or contact with people in suspicion, it is necessary to seek medical advice.

Symptoms

One of the main symptoms of the disease is the lesions that spread throughout the body. In general, the condition lasts for about 21 days. “Symptoms begin with tiredness, fever, body ache, headache, and the lymph nodes are affected, forming the tongue”, says infectious disease specialist Hemerson. According to the expert, the isolation of suspected and confirmed cases is the main safety protocol against monkeypox. It should also be noted that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the use of masks.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, informed Anvisa.

