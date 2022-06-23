Forbidden! 9 items paid with food stamps that give a fine of BRL 50,000

Workers who work with a formal contract receive not only the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS), or the right to the position of insured from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), but they can also receive several additional benefits, which go beyond of the monthly salary. one of them is the food stamp.

The food stamp is a benefit intended for company employees to be used in supermarket purchases, focusing on basic food items. Using it improperly, such as filling up the car or paying the internet bill, for example, can generate very high fines.

Incorrect use of food stamps can result in a fine of up to BRL 50,000

When shopping at the supermarket checkout, there are systems that are already able to identify which products are being purchased incorrectly with the food stamp.

And to avoid punishment, companies – which can pay a fine of up to BRL 50,000 if they do not comply with the rules established by law – are attentive to the way in which their employees use the benefit.

9 items that cannot be paid for with food stamps

Check below a list of items and products that, after changes to food stamp lawsmust be banned when using the benefit: