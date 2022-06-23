Forward Marta enjoys a break with his new girlfriend at a luxury resort in Hawaii, which has daily rates of up to R$13,000; see photos

Striker Marta is making good use of Orlando Pride’s break, due to the break in women’s football for the FIFA dates this month. She traveled with her new girlfriend, teammate Carrie Lawrence, to a idyllic and luxurious resort resort on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The couple is enjoying sunny days by the sea, with typical dance shows and beer at sunset.

Read too: Marta’s new girlfriend Carrie Lawrence disputes position in Orlando Pride with the Brazilian’s ex-fiancée

The two have been showing a little bit of the trip on their social networks. In an atmosphere of romance, Marta published a video of Carrie with the song “Better Together”, by Jack Johnson, as the soundtrack. The song’s lyrics read, “And sometimes life can let you down / I’ll tell you something / It’s always better when we’re together / Let’s look at the stars when we’re together.” The novelty was that, this time, the defender also posted the content on her profile – she had not yet posted anything that hinted at the romance with Marta.

Marta publishes a photo of her girlfriend with a romantic soundtrack Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Marta and Lawrence are staying at Andaz Mauí, in a suite overlooking the sea. The daily rates at the resort – which occupies an area of ​​60 thousand square meters, has four infinity pools, five restaurants, gym and spa – can go for up to R$13 thousand.

Although off-duty, the athletes do not put aside the concern with the physical part: they have been maintaining a training routine at the hotel. “Good morning and how are we? Trying to lift some weights here at the gym and then have a strong coffee”, said the Brazilian in a video posted on Wednesday morning in the Hawaiian time zone. She then shows off her girlfriend, stating that she has already trained hard. “Good morning Good Morning. All right?”, risks the American, in Portuguese.

Marta and Carrie Lawrence drink beer by the pool Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Both players are currently recovering from injury. The most serious was that of the striker, who underwent knee surgery in April and should not play anymore this season. The defender, on the other hand, injured her ribs in a game at the end of May and can return to the pitch on the return of this FIFA date.

Who also enjoys the rest in a paradise resort is Toni Deion, the ex-fiancée of Marta, another Orlando Pride defender. She traveled with friends, some of them also athletes from the Florida club, to Mexico.