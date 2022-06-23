Frank Aguiar delivers backstage between Simone and Simaria: “They always fought”

Responsible for launching the sisters, Frank Aguiar delivers behind the scenes and reports intimacy between Simone and Simaria before the public fight comes to light

The singer Frank Aguiar decided to speak out and gave details of the backstage of the relationship between the singers Simoneand simariawho live a public fight.

Responsible for launching the sisters in the music industry, the artist was sincere and said that the two have always lived clashes – despite this, they do not measure efforts to defend themselves when necessary.

“They are sisters who have always fought, but who also defend themselves. They can’t stand to hear anyone talking about each other. They fight and then make up, it’s always been that way“, reported to the column of Lucas Passinof Splash UOL.

He still gave his opinion and showed that he does not believe in the separation of the duo: “I don’t think they can break up. They complete each other, I usually say they are like a lid and a potty. Simone can’t live without Simaria“.

Finally, Frank Aguiar showed revolt at the attacks on her older sister. “I saw negative comments, mainly about Simaria, and I am very sad with people’s incomprehension. Simaria went through the end of a relationship. Ex-husband on one side, fan on the other, career on the other. She has ups and downs, she’s reached her peak, but she’s also gifted with imperfections.“, he added.

Jeez!

The Spanish Vicente Escrig spoke for the first time after the end of his marriage to the singer simaria. After the airing of many accusations in the media, he sent an official note.

It was read this Tuesday (21) during the General balance. In it, the businessman accuses the sertaneja of exposing details of a process that runs in secrecy of justice. He also criticizes the media exposure.

Don’t miss anything about celebrities: follow Contigo! on Instagram.