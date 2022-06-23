Frank Aguiar, who launched Simone and Simaria, opines on “crap” and exposes a behind-the-scenes account: “It was always like this”

the interview of simaria for Leo Dias opened up the bad weather with Simone, your sister. The singer revealed details of some fights and also said that the disagreement in the ‘Mouse Program’ It was a cry for help, as I couldn’t take it anymore: “Everything I’m going to do, I’m told to shut up by Simone”, he explained. His double, of course, responded.

Shortly thereafter, in his Instagram, Simone said: “Hi guys all right? Well, I’m already here in the city of today’s show and as you saw Simaria was removed for medical reasons. Even today is her birthday, may God bless her, keep her and protect her. I’m here to fulfill our work schedule, our journey and I really count on your affection”.

Frank Aguiar, who launched the duo in mid-1998, is saddened by what happened. The sisters were called “the little brats” and they worked for seven years with the singer. The forrozeiro, who said he was no longer so close to Simone and simariachat with Lucas Passinat the ‘Splash UOL’and opened the game: “I don’t think they can separate. They complete each other”.

“Simone cannot live without Simaria. They are sisters who have always fought, but who also defend themselves. They can’t stand to hear anyone talking about each other. They fight and then make up, it’s always been that way. I saw negative comments, especially about Simaria, and I’m saddened by people’s misunderstanding. Simaria went through the end of a relationship”opined.