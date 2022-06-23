Fred, Seleo’s midfielder, accompanies Atltico x Flamengo in Mineiro

photo: reproduction Brazilian team and Manchester United midfielder watched the match between Atltico and Flamengo in Mineiro

Revealed at Atlético’s base, midfielder Fred, from Manchester United and from the Brazilian National Team, was present at Mineiro this Wednesday (22). The player posted a photo on social media following the game against Flamengo, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the midst of the white-and-white crowd.

Fred had a controversial departure from the club in 2010, when he was 16 years old. He would have been taken to the South and later to Internacional by businessman Assis, brother of former midfielder Ronaldinho Gacho. Atltico’s president, Alexandre Kalil, even publicly and formally complained about the fact at the time.

In 2013, the player was sold by Internacional to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, for 15 million euros. J in June 2018, just before the World Cup, Fred was bought by Manchester United. The English club paid 55 million euros in the athlete.

Last season, shirt 17 played 36 games and scored four goals for the Red Devils. Fred has been frequently called up by Tite and should be part of the Brazilian squad that seeks the sixth championship at the Qatar World Cup in November.