Galaxy F13 launched with 6,000 mAh battery, 50 MP camera and low price

It took a while, but it finally happened: the Galaxy F13 was officially announced in the Indian market. With a design that is very reminiscent of the M13, this new device is highlighted by its powerful 6,000 mAh battery.
The construction is striking and the display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD that has FHD+ resolution. This panel also has a drop notch that serves to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.
To ensure good performance, the Galaxy F13 was announced with Exynos 850 chipset. It should work together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, while this memory can be expanded with a MicroSD card.
Samsung
21 June
economy and market
21 June
On the rear set of cameras, there are three sensors and the main one has 50 MP. The others are 5 MP ultrawide and depth with another 2 MP. The module even accommodates single LED flash.
The smartphone also has support for two chips, P2 port for headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader on the side and dual-band WiFi.
The 6,000mAh battery completes the set with support for 15W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the One UI 4.1 interface.
technical specifications
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- Samsung Exynos 850 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- Dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, P2 and fingerprint scanner
- 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Android 12 running under One UI 4.1.
price and availability
Announced in three color options, the new Galaxy F13 can now be ordered in India, with sales starting on June 29. Check official prices:
- 4GB + 64GB – 11,999 rupees (~BRL 766)
- 4GB + 128GB – 12,999 rupees (~BRL 850)
What do you think of Samsung’s new cheap? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.