Gasoline price: 7 truths and myths about saving fuel

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline price: 7 truths and myths about saving fuel 1 Views

woman at gas station

Credit, Getty Images

Using the car less is the most obvious way to save money on gasoline, amid rising fuel prices in Brazil and around the world. But how else can you save fuel?

Check out five tips on how to do this.

1) Is 90 km/h the best speed to save fuel?

Many drivers find that driving at exactly 90 km/h is the fuel efficiency sweet spot. This idea appears on many websites and articles on the internet.

However, there is no ideal fixed driving speed, according to the RAC motorsport group.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What does Trajano’s departure from the Forbes billionaires list say about investing in Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)?

Magazine Luiza’s parent company, Luiza Trajano, dropped out of Forbes’ list of billionaires this month …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved