Germany announces Russian gas shortage, urges citizens to save | World

The German government announced on Thursday (23) that the country faces a shortage of gas, supplied to the country mainly by Russia, and urged the population of the country to save.
Berlin said the country had officially entered phase 2 of a three-phase emergency plan to deal with recurrent gas supply cuts from Russia and accused Vladimir Putin’s government of attacking the West through this strategy.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck shows graphs of the country’s gas consumption in Berlin on June 23, 2022. He urged the population to save due to shortages in supply. — Photo: Christian Mang/ Reuters
Because of the reduction, the European country said it now faces a “high risk” of gas shortages during the winter, when the product is critically needed for heating functions.
“We can’t be fooled: cutting off gas supplies is an economic attack on us by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who urged people to save on gas consumption.
For the new phase, Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, will provide a credit line of 15 billion euros (about R$ 81 billion) to gas distributors, whose price, for the time being, will not increase for final consumers.
Pipelines at a station in Germany, which is highly dependent on Russian gas. — Photo: Hannibal Hanschk/ Reuters
Currently, around 40% of the gas consumed across Europe comes from Russia, which has already announced complete gas cuts to countries such as Finland and Slovakia. Since the beginning of the sanctions that the West has been applying to Moscow, the Russian government has started demanding payment for its gas in rubles, its local currency, which most countries have refused to do.
The director of the German Energy and Water Industry Association, Kerstin Andreae, praised the measure.
“It was the right decision to declare the alert level. Currently, supplies are guaranteed, but we have to pay attention to the winter (European, which starts in December). The aim is to do everything we can to ensure that stock levels be as high as possible”, he evaluated.
