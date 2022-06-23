Globo commentator criticizes Flamengo, rips live money and generates reactions on the networks | Flamengo

Rio – The commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho, from SporTV, did not spare criticism to Flamengo after the defeat to Atlético-MG by 2-1, on the night of this Wednesday (22), in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil. During the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program, PVC decided to ‘imitate’ the recent decisions of the Rio club’s board of directors and tore up money.

“For Flamengo to spend 22 million reais with the termination of coaches in 18 months is to do that here”, said PVC, before looking for a R$20 bill and ripping it live during the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program.

The PVC act generated several reactions on social media. Between scares, laughter and criticism, the SporTV commentator quickly became one of the most talked about topics in the early hours of this Thursday (23) on Twitter.

With the 2-1 victory, Atlético-MG takes the advantage of the tie for the return game, on July 13, at Maracanã. Flamengo, on the other hand, needs to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties or win by a difference of two goals to advance to the quarterfinals.

