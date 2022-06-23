Globo pronounces on Irandhir Santos accident in Pantanal. read

Globo’s communication spoke about the accident that actor Irandhir Santos, interpreter of the pawn José Lucas de Nada in the soap opera Pantanal, suffered during the recordings of Bruno Luperi’s feuilleton.

In a statement, the network said that the accident happened “a few weeks ago” and said that he should return to recording “in the next few days”.

“While recording a scene mounted on a horse, in the Pantanal, the actor had an incident, he was promptly attended to, and is already scheduled to return to the recordings in the coming days”, says the note, released by the G1 portal.

Irandhir’s case was reported by columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL. According to him, the actor needed shoulder surgery.

According to the journalist, the artist was initially taken to a hospital in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, but, with the information about the operation, he would have chosen to return to Recife to be with his family. The famous would have been admitted to a hospital in the capital of Pernambuco.

