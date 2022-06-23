GOL and Aerolíneas Argentinas will create an “air bridge” between São Paulo and Buenos Aires

THE GOAL and the Argentine airlines will increase their operations between Brazil and Argentina, with 8 direct flights a day starting in August, creating an “air bridge” between São Paulo International Airport (GRU), in Guarulhos, and Aeroparque (AEP), the airport downtown Buenos Aires.

Randall Saenz Agüero, Director of Alliances at GOL, said that, with the announcement, the partnership gains strength with the service that expands the possibilities and comfort of passengers. “Over the last few years, GOL and Aerolíneas Argentinas have built a solid codeshare partnership that benefits Brazilian and Argentine travelers with the extensive connection of both companies both in Guarulhos and Buenos Aires”.

“With this announcement, this partnership gains strength with the service that expands the possibilities and comfort of Customers who choose to fly with us. At a time when our international routes are resuming, having an air shuttle between São Paulo and the Argentine capital is a source of great satisfaction for us”finished.

The CCO of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Fabián Lombardo, said that the airlift gives a boost to connectivity between Brazil and Argentina. “This air bridge gives an extra boost to connectivity between Brazil and Argentina, offers more and better possibilities to passengers and consolidates the excellent relationship we have with GOL. For Aerolíneas Argentinas, the Brazilian market is central to our commercial strategy and, therefore, much of the work we have carried out is focused on having a varied and robust offer”.

In addition, travelers will have, starting in the last quarter of 2022, a new product to make travel easier for those who fly with any of the companies. It is an air bridge between the two airports, which will guarantee, among other advantages, the flexibility to change flights on the same day of travel at no additional cost.

